Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News coverage about Croda International (LON:CRDA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Croda International earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 4,146 ($54.54) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,878.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,870.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.50 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,791.07 ($63.02).

In other news, insider John Ramsay purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,075 ($53.60) per share, with a total value of £3,056.25 ($4,020.32). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total value of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). Insiders have purchased 84 shares of company stock valued at $349,449 in the last quarter.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

