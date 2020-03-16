CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.74.

Several research firms have commented on CVSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CV Sciences from $1.60 to $4.20 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of CVSI stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

