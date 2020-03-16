CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 817.73 ($10.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20. The firm has a market cap of $577.77 million and a PE ratio of 70.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,044.68. CVS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 492.80 ($6.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.97).

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

