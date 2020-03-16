DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DRIO stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.21. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

DRIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut DarioHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

