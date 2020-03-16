DealNet Capital (DLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DealNet Capital (CVE:DLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of DealNet Capital stock opened at C$0.07 on Monday. DealNet Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.78, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

About DealNet Capital

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

