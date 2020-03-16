Desjardins Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.09. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

NYSE RY opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

