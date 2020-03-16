Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €11.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Engie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.46 ($19.14).

EPA:ENGI opened at €10.49 ($12.19) on Friday. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.71.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

