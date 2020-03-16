Deutsche Bank Reiterates €7.20 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €7.58 ($8.81).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

