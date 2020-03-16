Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€9.50” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.30 ($13.14) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.98 ($11.60).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

