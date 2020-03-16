Deutsche Bank Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.75 ($85.76).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BMW opened at €45.42 ($52.81) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a fifty-two week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.