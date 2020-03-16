Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,559 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 117,684 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.48% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,913 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,398,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

