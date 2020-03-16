Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 24th

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

ERX opened at $1.70 on Monday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $628,000.

