Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 24th (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, March 24th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GASL opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

Get Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,095,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.