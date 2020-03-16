Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $153,920.00 in Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Docusign stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,067 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

