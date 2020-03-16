Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00

Media headlines about Dollar General (NYSE:DG) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dollar General earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Dollar General stock opened at $145.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.44. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

