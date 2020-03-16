Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Longbow Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.89.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,369.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $23,077,437 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $316.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.01.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

