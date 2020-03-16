Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 317,600 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE PLOW opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $817.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.19%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber purchased 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLOW. Sidoti raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

