Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 764,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.63. The stock has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

