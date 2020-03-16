Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,844,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.