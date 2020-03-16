Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Purchases $150,000.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $15.52 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

