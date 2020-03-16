Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,204 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,496 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,345 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,738 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

