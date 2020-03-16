Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BOH. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $65.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at $121,236.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

