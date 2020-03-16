Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

SBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

