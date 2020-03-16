Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Information Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Information Services Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Information Services Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

NASDAQ III opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 360,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

