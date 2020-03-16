Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

In other news, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,069,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $262,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,360 shares of company stock worth $3,969,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,763,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $21,852,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 824,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 351,145 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.