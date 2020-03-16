Erytech Pharma (ERYP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ERYP opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.99. Erytech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

