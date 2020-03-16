Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Director Buys $200,260.00 in Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EEFT stock opened at $91.79 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average of $148.75.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

