Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Acquires $201,016.20 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XOM opened at $38.12 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 874,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,932,000 after purchasing an additional 193,007 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,622,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.