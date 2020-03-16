Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,643 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at $61,903,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total transaction of $1,477,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,789 shares of company stock worth $45,579,360 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO stock opened at $303.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.70 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

