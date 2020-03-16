Fanhua (FANH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

