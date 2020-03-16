Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,094 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Farmers National Banc worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Shares of FMNB opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $332.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Farmers National Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 2,900 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 8,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,280 shares of company stock worth $341,471. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.