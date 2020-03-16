FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 864,400 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 812,100 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FB Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $684.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.