Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,061 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,090,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87,061 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,762,000 after purchasing an additional 99,493 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,439,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,210,000 after purchasing an additional 441,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

