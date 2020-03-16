Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of F opened at C$0.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 million and a PE ratio of 17.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48. Fiore Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.67.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fiore Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

