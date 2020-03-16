First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Northwest BanCorp were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. First Northwest BanCorp has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.46.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

In other First Northwest BanCorp news, Director Craig Alan Curtis purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $100,496. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

