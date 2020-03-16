Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $76.56 on Monday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average of $120.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

