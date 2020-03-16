Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 656,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.28. The business had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

