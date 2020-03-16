Fmr LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,548 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of GreenTree Hospitality Group worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,743,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GHG opened at $11.55 on Monday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.