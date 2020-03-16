Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 247,712 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $14.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

