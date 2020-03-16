Fmr LLC Purchases 1,261 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,744,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $62.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

