Fmr LLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.19% of Willdan Group worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 286,520 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 351,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,930 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Willdan Group stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $265.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

