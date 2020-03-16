Fmr LLC Purchases 4,952 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1,049.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 stock opened at $96.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $89.29 and a 1-year high of $136.80.

