Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

PKOH stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $38.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.26.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

