Fmr LLC Sells 8,580 Shares of Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.23% of Ashford worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ashford in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Get Ashford alerts:

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. Ashford Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.