Forum Energy Technologies Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $0.20 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut Forum Energy Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

NYSE FET opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,856 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

