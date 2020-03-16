Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 29,009 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,970 shares of company stock valued at $22,189,135. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $176.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $266.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Wedbush upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.57.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

