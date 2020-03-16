Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 39,700 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,401,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 659,239 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 305,989 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $20.44 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

