Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 82,134 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 60,775 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 171,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,106,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 35,677 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

