Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 911 Shares of Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 68.18% of Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA FLMB opened at $25.38 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26.

