Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 216,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,593,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of Prosperity Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PB stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.